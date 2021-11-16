Paul Gosar Insists He ‘Did Not Apologize’ for AOC Video: Was Trying to Reach ‘Newer Generation That Likes These Anime’

Congressman Paul Gosar (R- AZ) made it clear Tuesday he is not apologizing for the anime video he posted depicting him killing a character with the face of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D- NY).

Gosar continued to insist that his video was about immigration policy in an interview Tuesday with Stew Peters.

Peters repeatedly asked Gosar why Republican leadership isn’t being more vocal in defending him. Earlier Tuesday Gosar continued to defend the video in a tense House GOP closed-door meeting. The House is set to vote to censure Gosar and remove him from the House Oversight Committee Wednesday.

Gosar railed at the Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill and saved the Democrats, before saying “I did not apologize” for the video.

He said it “had nothing to do with harming anybody” and the purpose was just that “we were trying to reach out to a newer generation that likes these anime, these cartoons.”

You can watch the video above, via The Stew Peters Show.

