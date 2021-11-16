‘Are You Afraid?’ Nicolle Wallace Slams Chris Christie For Writing a Book on Conspiracists and Ignoring Tucker

The host of MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, Nicolle Wallace, pushed former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in a testy exchange Tuesday evening about why he ignored Fox News while criticizing the rest of the media in his new book.

Wallace asks Christie, the book is “about conspiracies and lies and you really don’t take on Fox News. Why not?”

As Christie answers Wallace interjects, “Do you watch Tucker Carlson?”

Christie says, “No, I don’t watch it, not really.”

“It’s a book with truth deniers, conspiracy theorists on the cover and you attack CNN, the New York Times, and MSNBC,” Wallace continues.

Christie defends himself saying in the section of the book Wallace is referencing, he was talking about bias. Wallace shoots back, “Is bias more dangerous to the country than conspiracy theorists?”

Christie again tries to move the conversation, saying the section covering conspiracy theories is a separate part of the book and that Wallace is “conflating them” – “accidentally I am sure.”

Wallace doesn’t buy it and hits Christie again, saying, “I don’t think it’s an intellectually honest case to make about conspiracy theories without taking on Fox News.”

“Listen, you can write that in your book,” Christie retorted.

Christie’s book titled, Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden, is out today.

Wallace digs in and then asks Christie, “If you want to run for president, what’s your relationship with Fox News going to be?” Christie responded by dodging the question saying he hasn’t decided yet about running.

Wallace, still not letting go, followed up, “Do you think Fox News in prime time is good for the country or bad?”

“Listen, there are shows I like on Fox News and shows I don’t like,” Christie responded.

Wallace then asked, “Are you afraid to question the purveyors of conspiracy theories?”

“I told you, I don’t watch the show. I don’t know what Tucker does from night to night,” Christie responded.

“So you may or may not support Donald Trump in 2024. You may or may not run for president and you wrote a book about liars and conspiracy theorists that don’t have anything to say about Fox News?” Wallace summed up in a question that kept the tense exchange between the two going.

Watch above, via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com