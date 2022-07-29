Pelosi Defends Democratic Party Boosting Trump Loyalist Republican Candidates

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sees no problem with the Democratic Party spending money to boost Republican primary candidates who deny the results of the 2020 presidential election and remain staunch supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Pelosi was asked on Friday during a press conference how she feels about her party’s meddling in these Republican primary battles when she previously stated the need for a “strong Republican Party,” one that is distanced from Trump. She now claims boosting Trump loyalist Republicans is good old fashioned strategy ahead of the midterm election.

Pelosi said of her party’s recent efforts:

I said that we need a strong Republican Party, not a cult of personality. That didn’t mean we shouldn’t have strong Democratic Party, as well, and the political decisions that are made out there are made in our furtherance of winning the election because we think the contrast between Democrats and Republicans as they are now is so drastic that we have to win.

Democrats have been dropping large amounts on ads that essentially vote Trumpian Republicans, highlighting their support for the former president, the thinking being that these candidates will be easier to beat in the midterm elections this year.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, for instance, dropped six figures on an ad promoting Republican John Gibbs, a Trump-endorsed candidate who is running in a Michigan House race against Peter Meijer, a conservative who Trump has dubbed a “RINO Congressman.”

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro also spent massive dollars on an ad promoting the Trump ties of Republican Doug Mastriano. Mastriano later said after viewing the ad that he owed Shapiro a thank you card.

The strategy has earned its fair share of controversy. CNN’s John Avlon recently called it a “dangerous game,” highlighting numerous instances of the Democratic Party spending.

“In D.C., getting reelected is held in higher regard than trying to do the right thing,” he said

