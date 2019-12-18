During her speech on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) declared, “If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty.”

“We gather today under the dome of this temple of democracy to exercise one of the most solemn powers that this body can take: the impeachment of the President of the United States,” opened Pelosi. “No member, regardless of party or politics, comes to Congress to impeach a president, but every one of us as our first act as a member of Congress stood on this historic House floor before our beautiful American flag and raised our hands in this sacred oath, ‘I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, so help me God.'”

“For 230 years, members have taken that sacred oath which makes us custodians of the Constitution. When our founders declared independence and established a new nation, they crafted our system of government unlike one ever seen before. A republic, starting with the sacred words ‘We the People.’ For centuries, Americans have fought and died to defend democracy for the people,” Pelosi continued. “But very sadly now, our founder’s vision of a republic is under threat from actions from the White House. That is why today, as speaker of the House, I solemnly and sadly open the debate on the impeachment of the President of the United States.”

“If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty,” she proclaimed, adding, “It is tragic that the president’s reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice.”

Pelosi’s speech concluded with applause.

