‘Hearts Are Forever Shattered’: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Condemns ‘Intolerable’ Uvalde Shooting in Emotional Address

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) was brimming with anger and sadness as he addressed the shooting that took place at Robb Elementary School.

Abbott held a news conference in Uvalde on Wednesday, beginning with a passionate lament for the 19 children who were killed during the attack. Two adults also died and even more people were wounded during the massacre.

“It is intolerable!” Abbott shouted. “And it is unacceptable for us to have in this state anyone who would kill little kids in our schools. Children are a blessing. God teaches us that. They’re filled with laughter, innocence, and joy. Their love is a gift that parents get to unwrap every single day. Parents of Uvalde had their gift taken away from them. Stolen by a demented person.”

Abbott mournfully continued: “Hearts are forever shattered” in Uvalde, and “people are rightfully angry about what has happened.”

“Our job is to ensure that the community is not going to be ripped apart,” he said. “All Texans must come together and support the families who’ve been affected by this horrific tragedy. What they need more than ever is our love. What they need is uplifting, from all of our fellow Texans, and from all of our fellow Americans.”

Abbott’s speech continued with him saying the silver lining is that “the reality is, as horrible as what happened, it could have been worse” were it not for law enforcement.

“They showed amazing courage by running toward gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives,” Abbott said. “They were able to save lives. Unfortunately, not enough.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com