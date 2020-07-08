Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has a new book coming out in October, and it looks like it will address the coronavirus pandemic and mass protests of the past few months.

Buttigieg announced the book in a video posted Wednesday to Twitter.

“In order to move on from this pandemic, to deliver racial and economic justice, to restore America’s leadership role in the world, I think we need to pay much more specific attention to how trust is earned, and how it can be regained after it’s been damaged,” he said.

I’m working on a new book called Trust: America’s Best Chance, set to come out on October 6th. In order for our country to move forward, it will be more important than ever to build trust—in our institutions and leaders, in each other, and around the world in America itself. pic.twitter.com/Ek8IB44dch — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 8, 2020

Trust: America’s Best Chance will be published by Liveright Publishing and is set to release on October 6. It will discuss “how a breakdown of trust is central to our nation’s current predicament―and how our future depends on finding ways to instill confidence in the American project, and in each other.”

“In a century shaped by terrorism, financial collapse, Trumpist populism, global pandemic, and systemic racism, trust―in our government, corporations, experts, and, most tragically, in one another―has precipitously eroded and, for so many, never existed in the first place,” reads the book’s Amazon store page. “Recognizing that we are now experiencing disastrous consequences, the former South Bend mayor offers a direct reckoning with the corruption of social responsibility, interweaving history, political philosophy, and affecting passages of memoir, offering a new outlook for how we can confront the next decade’s challenges by building accountability.”

“In this urgent work, Buttigieg confirms his status as a visionary political thinker,” the description concludes.

Buttigieg’s previous book — Shortest Way Home: One Mayor’s Challenge and a Model for America’s Future — was published in February 2019. Buttigieg’s shockingly successful presidential run catapulted the small-city mayor to the national stage, until he dropped out of the race on March 1st.

