Slovenian philosopher, author, and political commentator Slavoj Žižek praised 16-year-old climate change awareness activist Greta Thunberg during an interview with JOE this week.

“That’s what I like about Greta Thunberg, that girl. Her message is simply: ‘Take science seriously,’” Žižek declared. “She is, if there ever was a person who speaks with a certain hatred, with almost what I would say, what they call ‘toxic masculinity.’ It’s her. Autistic and so on. We need autistic women like that, because her message is a beautiful one, nonetheless correct.”

"'Let's have a dialogue'. No! Fuck you. What dialogue?" Slavoj Zizek explains why he supports Greta Thunberg. pic.twitter.com/SsKoIVl83T — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) September 26, 2019

“She is not saying, ‘We should understand more,’ and so on. She doesn’t pretend to know. Her message is just, ‘Science is telling us clearly many things,’” he continued. “And our usual reply is what I would have called fetishist disavowal: ‘We know but you cannot solve it so easily. We have to be patient.’ And then we do nothing. Her message is simply: ‘Take science seriously. Act. Do it seriously.’”

Žižek added, “And she’s telling this in a very violent, brutal, even male… That’s what I like about her. She’s not this caricature woman, you know, like soft, ‘let’s have a dialogue.’ No! Fuck you, what dialogue! Act and so on. That’s the women that I like.”

