Rudy Giuliani blew up at a reported after he was implicated in the whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump and Ukraine.

After a weeklong media roller-coaster kicked off thanks to his involvement in Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating 2020 candidate Joe Biden, the whistleblower complaint released Thursday names Giuliani as a “central figure” in those endeavors.

The complaint (much of which was corroborated by the memorandum of Trump’s call with Ukraine’s president) claims the whistleblower heard from multiple State Department officials who were “deeply concerned” about Giuliani’s “circumvention of national security decision-making processes to engage with Ukrainian officials and relay messages back and forth between Kyiv and the President.”

When The Atlantic’s Elaina Plott asked Giuliani to comment on this, he immediately blasted off on a free-wheeling rant against the president’s enemies:

“It is impossible that the whistle-blower is a hero and I’m not. And I will be the hero! These morons—when this is over, I will be the hero,” Giuliani told me. “I’m not acting as a lawyer. I’m acting as someone who has devoted most of his life to straightening out government,” he continued, sounding out of breath. “Anything I did should be praised.”

“Giuliani unleashed a rant about the Bidens, Hillary Clinton, the Clinton Foundation, Barack Obama, the media, and the ‘deep state,'” Plott added.

In response to Plott noting a senior House Republican aide had called him a “moron,” Giuliani said, “They’re a bunch of cowards.”

“I didn’t do anything wrong. The president knows they’re a bunch of cowards,” he added.

The former mayor of New York also lashed out at those in the State Department who are distancing themselves and blaming him for the Ukraine scandal. He insisted — as he has previously — that State Department officials asked him to investigate the Ukraine-Biden endeavor.

“The State Department is concerned about my activities? I gotta believe [the whistle-blower] is totally out of the loop, or just a liar,” said Giuliani. “If this guy is a whistle-blower, then I’m a whistle-blower too. You should be happy for your country that I uncovered this.”

Plott also offered this personal anecdote about the exchange on Twitter:

I had this conversation while in an Uber and when I hung up the driver was like, “Uh, everything ok?” — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) September 26, 2019

