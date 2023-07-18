Pro-Trump Activist Calls Ex-Trump Attorney a ‘Stupid Cow’ and ‘C*nt’ Over Her Support For DeSantis

Raheem Kassam, the editor of the National Pulse and diehard supporter of former president Donald Trump, called Jenna Ellis — a former Trump attorney turned supporter of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) — a “stupid cow,” and “thunderc*nt'” on Tuesday.

Two days prior, Ellis had remarked that “The National Pulse might as well be owned by TMTG (Trump Media and Technology Group — which owns Truth Social).”

“Maybe that’s the hope to sell to Nunes?” she wondered.

Upon coming across Ellis’s musings on Tuesday, Kassam slammed Ellis as overweight and repeatedly referred to her as a “c*nt.”

“Jenna Ellis is a stupid cow who tweets about me from behind a block now, having spent YEARS begging me to do her show and even asking me to be her co-host,” asserted Kassam. “I said ‘no!’ every time because obesity is bad for the brand.”

“But if she wants to FAFO [fuck around and find out],” continued Kassam, “I can just start dropping info about her? Also, for the record, we aren’t selling the Pulse. It’s too fun for winding these thundercunts up!”

Urged by one follower to “tone down the rhetoric,” Kassam replied, “Dude, if you think I can’t walk and chew out cunts at the same time…”.

Ellis has been subjected to no shortage of abuse from others in Trump’s orbit since expressing an interest in DeSantis’s candidacy. Kassam, meanwhile, has a history with the “C” word and misogynistic attacks on women.

In November 2021, he called Votebeat’s Jessica Huseman a “dumb cunt” and suggested she wanted to have sex with him.

