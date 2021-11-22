Bannon Sidekick Unleashes WILDLY Misogynistic Twitter Rant Against Reporter, Repeatedly Calls Her a ‘Dumb C*nt’

It all began with someone being wrong on the internet.

Right-wing provocateur and former Breitbart editor Raheem Kassam, who cofounded Steve Bannon’s show, War Room: Pandemic, flubbed a fact about Bush v. Gore. When his error was pointed out to him, he immediately apologized and corrected his mistake.

I kid. He responded by calling a female reporter a “dumb cunt” and suggested she should lose weight.

It all began with this tweet from Kassam in which he alleged that “Al Gore had his challenges heard by the Supreme Court.”

Um, Al Gore had his challenges heard by the Supreme Court then said that the court “stole the election.” https://t.co/evTCRQRID2 — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) November 22, 2021

As many Twitter users pointed out, Gore did not challenge anything before the U.S. Supreme Court. Rather, Bush filed an emergency petition with the high court in an effort to stop a hand recount in Florida. That effort succeeded, cementing Bush’s victory in Florida and with it, the electoral votes necessary to become president.

Several people replied to Kassam to point out that Bush was actually the one who filed the petition. But rather than admit his mistake, Kassam insisted that no, it’s the children who are wrong.

All the retards in my replies saying “BUSH PETITIONED” and thinking that changes my tweet. Gore had his arguments heard, which is literally what I tweeted, and then cried about being the REAL president. Ffs you people are dumber than you look. pic.twitter.com/2crDDWVYbn — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) November 22, 2021

After calling the people who noted his error “retards,” Kassam said, “Gore had his arguments heard, which is literally what I tweeted, and then cried about being the REAL president.”

So, Kassam went from stating that Gore had challenged the election before the Supreme Court, to suggesting that, because Gore had merely presented arguments in response to Bush’s challenge, then that means Gore also challenged, even though he was not the plaintiff. Or something.

One of those who pointed out Kassam’s error was Jessica Huseman of Votebeat.

Um, Bush filed this request for an emergency hearing before the Supreme Court, not Gore. https://t.co/yDrgYlYGBu — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) November 22, 2021

Kassam had a particularly nasty reaction and called Huseman “another dumb cunt.”

We’ve got another dumb cunt who doesn’t understand courts hear both sides. https://t.co/kKGwRF5TP2 — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) November 22, 2021

like everyone apparently has pointed this out to this man and now he's just running around insulting everyone saying the court "hears both sides" you gotta hand it to terrified men on the internet scared of their own shadow. — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) November 22, 2021

This man just called me a "dumb cunt" and then said some dumb shit that doesn't make any sense slow clap for stupid men. https://t.co/aCtRBRc8jW — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) November 22, 2021

Kassam continued his misogynistic tirade and suggested Huseman is lonely and wants to have sex with him. He also suggested if she lost 40 pounds, he “still wouldn’t” have sex with her.

“If I lost 40 pounds, I would be approximately the size of your average third grader,” Huseman told Mediaite. ‘In which case I hope that he ‘still wouldn’t.'”

“He seems like he needs a lot of attention to sustain his hilariously aggressive Twitter feed,” she said. “I am pleased to see his followers can meet that need. I wish him the best in his endeavors.”

When asked if she does in fact drink boxed wine, Huseman replied, “like water.”

Huseman said she’s used to such abuse on Twitter, but added, “Frankly, though, the people who tend to call me a cunt tend to at least be more original than this guy. WINE. CATS. YOU ARE FAT. I award him no points for originality.”

