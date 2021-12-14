The View guest co-host Amanda Carpenter asked New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday whether she would accept a nomination to the Supreme Court were there to be an opening.

Joe Biden pledged last year that, if elected president, he would nominate the first Black woman to the nation’s highest court if a seat became open.

On the ABC show, in response to Carpenter’s question, James said “no.”

“I would recommend Sherrilyn Ifill, the counsel for the NAACP,” she continued. “She’s a brilliant woman, and she deserves that seat.”

Ifill, the president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, appeared to be surprised and astonished at James’ recommendation.

“Whaat?” added Ifill in a retweet of this Mediate author’s tweet reporting on what James said.

Twitter users overwhelmingly expressed support for such a nomination were there to be a Supreme Court opening.

Over an hour after her tweet, Ifill tweeted her appreciation to James.

“Thank you AG @TishJames for your lovely words on @TheView. And thank you for your determination, courage and clarity in service to NY and the country,” she tweeted.

Thank you AG @TishJames for your lovely words on @TheView. And thank you for your determination, courage and clarity in service to NY and the country. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) December 14, 2021

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com