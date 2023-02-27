Putin Just Awarded Steven Seagal a ‘Friendship Award’ for His ‘Humanitarian’ Work

Steven Seagal received a “friendship award” from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday for what was referred to as his humanitarian work.

The award was first announced on the Russian government’s internet portal, the Associated Press reported.

From the Associated Press:

The awarding of the Order of Friendship was announced on the Russian government’s internet portal. The order recognizes people who Russia considers to have contributed to bettering international relations. Seagal was a vocal supporter of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and last year visited the Russian-held Ukrainian town of Olenivka where dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war were reportedly killed in an attack for which Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other.

Seagal became a Russian citizen in 2016 and he’s long had a close relationship with Putin. Following Putin invading Ukraine, Seagal continued to support him. As the Associated Press report references, the Under Siege actor popped up in a video from August played on Russian state television that showed him looking over an area where Ukrainian prisoners of war were reportedly killed.

In the bizarre video, Seagal ranted about Nazis and blasted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The interesting thing is that one of the Nazis that was killed is a Nazi that was just starting to talk a lot about Zelensky and Zelensky being responsible for ordering torture and other atrocities that violate not only the Geneva Convention, but also crimes against humanity,” Seagal said.

Seagal also called Putin a “great world leader” while celebrating his birthday in Moscow only months before the propaganda video.

