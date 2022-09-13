Rand Paul Doesn’t Seem Too Keen on Lindsey Graham’s Federal Abortion Ban: ‘Sort This Out at the State Level’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) appeared cool to the federal abortion ban proposed by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

On Tuesday, Graham introduced a bill that would ban abortion in the United States after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The legislation contains exceptions for rape, incest, and when the woman’s life is at risk.

Appearing on Tuesday’s Spicer & Keith, Paul said abortion laws should be decided by the states.

“Is the timing of this bill, right?” Lyndsay Keith asked as midterm elections loom.

“I’m 100% pro-life and always support the pro-life position,” Paul began. “That being said, I think it’s more likely than not, and probably the better part of valor to see how the states sort this out.”

The senator noted the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, where in 1973 the court ruled that abortion is a constitutionally protected right. That decision – Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization – said abortion is a matter for the states or Congress to decide.

“I think the best thing would be to sort this out at the state level and see what happens,” he continued. “I don’t think there’s going to be a vote federally. I don’t think the Democrats are interested in this vote necessarily, so I don’t think they’ll bring it forward. So, in many ways, it’s probably a moot point.”

Paul said the fact that abortion legislation in the Senate would require 60 votes to begin and end debate makes it hard to imagine any such bill would be passed.

“I’m the ranking Republican on the Small Business Committee,” he stated. “So, I have fought against giving free money to Planned Parenthood through the pandemic relief programs. Those are federal issues. The Roe issue, I think is going to be decided state by state. And I think we’ll see how that turns out. I don’t think any federal legislation that either codifies abortion or outlaws abortion is going to pass at this point – takes 60 votes and I don’t think there are 60 votes.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

