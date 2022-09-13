‘That’s From His Own Mouth’: Karine Jean-Pierre Uses Lindsey Graham’s Own Words to Slam His Abortion Ban

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre brought receipts to Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) proposed federal ban on abortion.

On Tuesday, Graham announced a bill that would prohibit the procedure in the United States after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The legislation allows for exceptions for rape, incest, and when the mother’s life is at risk. His proposal irked some Republicans who fear it will be a distraction at best, and a detriment at worst when it comes to the party’s chances of retaking Congress in November.

The senator’s move runs counter to remarks he made last month when he said abortion laws should be decided by the states, not the federal government.

A reporter asked Jean-Pierre about Graham’s bill. She threw the senator’s words back at him.

“I’m going to quote Senator Lindsey Graham from Aug. 7, 2022,” she said. “And he said, ‘I’ve been consistent. I think states should decide the issue of marriage and states should decide the issue of abortion.’ That’s from his own mouth and now he wants to do a national ban.”

Elsewhere in her response, Jean-Pierre noted Graham’s bill would leave in place state laws that do not have any exceptions for rape, incest, or the health of the mother. But she then mischaracterized the legislation by stating, “It also provides no exceptions for women who may need access to abortion for their health. That’s what his bill does. It is an extreme piece of legislation and it is in line from what we are seeing from Republicans on these extreme agendas.”

Watch above via the White House.

