More than 100 Black male public figures have signed a letter demanding that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden select a Black woman as his running mate — predicting that “failing” to do so will cost him the election.

Reporters took to Twitter to share the letter — distributed via release — along with those who signed, including Sean “Diddy” Combs, Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” Mckelvey, Nick Cannon, and CNN’s Van Jones:

.@Diddy, @cthagod & others sign letter calling @JoeBiden to choose a black VP “Failing to select a Black woman in 2020 means you will lose the election. We don’t want to choose between the lesser of two evils & we don’t want to vote for the devil we know vs the devil we don’t” pic.twitter.com/T57mcEsoYz — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) August 10, 2020

“For too long Black women have been asked to do everything from rally the troops to risk their lives for the Democratic Party with no acknowledgment, no respect, no visibility, and certainly not enough support.” the letter reads.

The letter comes shortly after roughly 700 influential Black women signed an open letter last week demanding a Black woman vice president and denouncing the racist and sexist attacks towards the candidates.

“Failing to select a Black woman in 2020 means YOU WILL lose the election,” it later warns. “We don’t want to choose between the lesser of two evils, we don’t want to vote the devil we know vs. the devil we don’t because we are tired of voting for devils period.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]