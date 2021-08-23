The infamous election review of the results of the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County, Arizona has hit yet another snag: the CEO of the company conducting it is reportedly sick with Covid-19.

Cyber Ninjas head Doug Logan, as well as two other employees of the company have Covid, said the Arizona Senate Republicans’ Twitter account in a statement on Monday. The statement said the three are “quite sick.”

The Republicans said they were supposed to receive a full draft report of the audit on Monday, but will get only partial results for now.

The audit was authorized by the Republican-controlled Arizona legislature after repeated false claims by former President Donald Trump that he lost the state to Joe Biden because of election fraud.

Cyber Ninjas had never conducted an election review before.

The audit has been widely mocked as unserious endeavor. In May, auditors were reportedly searching for traces of bamboo fibers on certain ballots because of an unfounded rumor that the ballots had been flown in from East Asia.

Stephen Richer, the top Republican elections official in Maricopa County denounced the review, telling his fellow Republicans, “Stop indulging this.” Meanwhile, former Republican Arizona attorney general Grant Woods called the exercise a “kangaroo audit” being run by “some real nutcases.”

Logan has appeared in a film that features wild and baseless allegations about the 2020 election.

For the audit, Cyber Ninjas were given possession of voting machines, prompting the Republican-controlled Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to approve $3 million on new machines because the old ones “were compromised because they were in the control of firms not accredited to handle election equipment.”

