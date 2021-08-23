The White House has shared a deceptively edited video of Fox News’ reaction to the FDA’s full approval on Monday of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

Lis Power of the liberal media watchdog Media Matters deceptively edited and posted video on Twitter to suggest that America’s Newsroom co-host Dana Perino was asking if the process for approval was rushed. Perino noted that “critics” asked “if the process was rushed.” The guest, Brett Giroir, who served as a senior health official in the Trump administration, said it was not.

Power was panned on Twitter for the edited video.

Daily Beast editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast shared the deceptively-edited clip and added, “Rupert Murdoch didn’t think it was too rushed. He got it in December.” Murdoch is the chairman of Fox Corporation, which owns Fox News.

Rupert Murdoch didn’t think it was too rushed. He got it in December. https://t.co/PIfek3PCqh — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 23, 2021

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates retweeted Jong-Fast’s post.

An hour before Jong-Fast’s tweet, Power followed up her original post with the edited video and doubled down by including the full context that included Giroir’s full response to Perino’s question.

“As people are noting, the guest in the segment stated that full approval means that people can be confident that the vaccines are safe and effective. That doesn’t negate that the immediate framing was ‘critics asking if the process was rushed,’” tweeted Power.

As people are noting, the guest in the segment stated that full approval means that people can be confident that the vaccines are safe and effective. That doesn’t negate that the immediate framing was ‘critics asking if the process was rushed’ pic.twitter.com/mWGIc3BGva — Lis Power (@LisPower1) August 23, 2021

Watch above, via Fox News.

