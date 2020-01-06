comScore

Rep. Paul Gosar Tries to Own Obama With Fake Image of Him and Iran’s Leader

By Charlie NashJan 6th, 2020, 7:32 pm

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) posted a fake photo of former President Barack Obama and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Twitter, Monday, in a bizarre attempt at making a statement.

“The world is a better place without these guys in power,” declared Gosar, attached to a photograph edited to replace former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with Rouhani.

The post created confusion on social media, not only because the photo was an obvious fake, but also because Rouhani is still in power. It is currently unknown as to whether Gosar had mistaken Rouhani with assassinated Iranian Quds Force Supreme Commander Qasem Soleimani.

After social media users pointed out to Gosar that the photo was a fake, he doubled down, adding, “To the dim witted reporters like @dmedin11: no one said this wasn’t photoshopped. No one said the president of Iran was dead. No one said Obama met with Rouhani in person. The tweet says: ‘the world is a better place without either of them in power’.”

“The point remains to all but the dimmest: Obama coddled, appeased, nurtured and protected the worlds No. 1 sponsor of terror,” he continued. “The world is better without Obama as president. The world will be better off without Rouhani.”

Gosar is no stranger to sharing fake news on social media in an effort to push a political message.

In November, Gosar shared a Twitter post from Rep. Steve King (R-IA) which claimed billionaire George Soros’ son Alex Soros was the White House whistleblower, despite the fact that he doesn’t work in government.

King deleted his post, but Gosar did not.

In 2018, six of Gosar’s own siblings appeared in an attack ad against him, branding him not fit for office.

