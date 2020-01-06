Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) posted a fake photo of former President Barack Obama and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Twitter, Monday, in a bizarre attempt at making a statement.

“The world is a better place without these guys in power,” declared Gosar, attached to a photograph edited to replace former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with Rouhani.

The world is a better place without these guys in power. pic.twitter.com/gDoXQu9vO5 — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) January 6, 2020

The post created confusion on social media, not only because the photo was an obvious fake, but also because Rouhani is still in power. It is currently unknown as to whether Gosar had mistaken Rouhani with assassinated Iranian Quds Force Supreme Commander Qasem Soleimani.

U.S. congressman sharing a fake photo. This photoshopped from Obama meeting India’s prime minister. https://t.co/7UMjyPwFDQ pic.twitter.com/ckRZx3ktok — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) January 6, 2020

the strange thing about this tweet — besides it being a complete phony photoshop — is that Rouhani is still in power. https://t.co/j52AyMkj2v — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2020

a few things: 1) this picture is photoshopped, a fake.

2) Rouhani is still in power

3) Paul Gosar was one of the dumbest members of Congress even before this tweet https://t.co/98k2KKKhKi — joe perticone (@JoePerticone) January 6, 2020

How sad is it that a member of Congress tweets a photoshopped image? Obama and Iran’s Rouhani spoke by phone but never met in person. https://t.co/HTifrQ95tE — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) January 6, 2020

After social media users pointed out to Gosar that the photo was a fake, he doubled down, adding, “To the dim witted reporters like @dmedin11: no one said this wasn’t photoshopped. No one said the president of Iran was dead. No one said Obama met with Rouhani in person. The tweet says: ‘the world is a better place without either of them in power’.”

“The point remains to all but the dimmest: Obama coddled, appeased, nurtured and protected the worlds No. 1 sponsor of terror,” he continued. “The world is better without Obama as president. The world will be better off without Rouhani.”

1. To the dim witted reporters like @dmedin11: no one said this wasn’t photoshopped. No one said the president of Iran was dead. No one said Obama met with Rouhani in person.

The tweet says: “the world is a better place without either of them in power”. https://t.co/zwLPPXniQh — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) January 6, 2020

2. The point remains to all but the dimmest: Obama coddled, appeased, nurtured and protected the worlds No. 1 sponsor of terror. The world is better without Obama as president. The world will be better off without Rouhani. — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) January 6, 2020

Gosar is no stranger to sharing fake news on social media in an effort to push a political message.

In November, Gosar shared a Twitter post from Rep. Steve King (R-IA) which claimed billionaire George Soros’ son Alex Soros was the White House whistleblower, despite the fact that he doesn’t work in government.

King deleted his post, but Gosar did not.

In 2018, six of Gosar’s own siblings appeared in an attack ad against him, branding him not fit for office.

