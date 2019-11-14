comScore

Steve King Goes Full Steve King: Posts Photos of George Soros’ Son Falsely Claiming He’s Whistleblower (UPDATED)

By Charlie NashNov 14th, 2019, 1:01 pm

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) posted photos of the son of left-wing billionaire George Soros on Thursday, absurdly accusing him of being the White House whistleblower.

“Adam Schiff said, ‘I do not know the identity of the whistleblower.’ @RepAdamSchiff here are four strong clues,” posted King, along with four pictures of Soros with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

Alexander Soros is not the whistleblower. He does not work at the CIA, or in government. While King deleted the tweet after this article was published, here is a screenshot:

Claims that Soros is the whistleblower originally made the rounds on Facebook, prompting PolitiFact to publish a fact check on the claims.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) retweeted King’s post, adding the comment, “Is it the dude on the bottom left?”

Journalists responded to King’s post by pointing out that Soros is not in the U.S. government or the CIA.

UPDATE: Steve King has deleted the tweet.

