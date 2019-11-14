Rep. Steve King (R-IA) posted photos of the son of left-wing billionaire George Soros on Thursday, absurdly accusing him of being the White House whistleblower.

“Adam Schiff said, ‘I do not know the identity of the whistleblower.’ @RepAdamSchiff here are four strong clues,” posted King, along with four pictures of Soros with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

Alexander Soros is not the whistleblower. He does not work at the CIA, or in government. While King deleted the tweet after this article was published, here is a screenshot:

Claims that Soros is the whistleblower originally made the rounds on Facebook, prompting PolitiFact to publish a fact check on the claims.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) retweeted King’s post, adding the comment, “Is it the dude on the bottom left?”

Is it the dude on the bottom left? https://t.co/NOAKqwON9V — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 14, 2019

Journalists responded to King’s post by pointing out that Soros is not in the U.S. government or the CIA.

I don’t have confirmation of who the whistleblower is but I doubt it’s Alexander Soros. This member of Congress is putting a target on somebody without doing a basic Google check. https://t.co/TYV8s45j8i — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 14, 2019

These photos Steve King is tweeting out are photos of Alexander Soros, who I highly doubt is the whistleblower and last I checked is not in the CIA. https://t.co/vW52JT5xgs https://t.co/Ij0QimL0FD — Kate Nocera (@KateNocera) November 14, 2019

Reps. Steve King and Paul Gosar think that Alex Soros, who does not work in government and has nothing to do with any of this, is the whistleblower? Somehow? https://t.co/sQPC5MIb8A — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) November 14, 2019

UPDATE: Steve King has deleted the tweet.

