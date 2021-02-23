comScore Ted Cruz Slammed for Checking Phone During Senate Hearing

WATCH LIVE: SENATE HEARING ON CAPITOL RIOT

‘Replyin’ Ted’: Cruz Gets Pilloried for Checking His Phone During Senate Hearing on Capitol Riot

By Ken MeyerFeb 23rd, 2021, 12:38 pm

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) came under attack by critics who saw him doing something with his phone in the middle of the Senate’s first hearing on the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

The Senate Homeland Security and Rules committees held a hearing on Tuesday to examine the insurrection of Jan. 6 and the security failures that allowed former President Donald Trump’s supporters to violently infiltrate Congress. Former Capitol Police chief Steven Sund was among the witnesses who gave testimony at the hearing, and as he spoke about intelligence assessments from before the Capitol riot, Cruz was spotted on camera tapping away at his phone.

Cruz’s conduct comes after he and Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) mounted objections in Congress on January 6th in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election results. This occurred hours after a mob of Trump’s supporters — fueled by the president’s false claims of mass voter fraud — laid siege to the Capitol in hopes of overturning his loss to President Joe Biden.

More recently, Cruz is coming off of the political outrage over his abandoned attempt to go on a family vacation while a brutal cold wave devastated Texas. Between the Cancun scandal and accusations that Cruz helped foment the Capitol mob, a lot of people were not impressed by him being distracted by his phone during the hearing:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: