Federal appellate court judge Amy Coney Barrett is being looked at as the frontrunner to fill the Supreme Court seat of Ruth Bader Ginsburg less than 24 hours after her death, according to reporting from NBC News.

Barrett was on President Donald Trump‘s shortlist to fill the vacancy left after the passing of Justice Antonin Scalia, but was ultimately sidelined for current Justice Neil Gorsuch.

NBC reported the following on Saturday:

The sources note that Barrett has been vetted and is a “known quantity” given her 2017 confirmation to sit on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit based in Chicago. Republicans thought she performed well in that venue and defended herself against allegations that her religious beliefs would color her legal judgment.

Barrett is well liked by the “religious right” for her staunch opposition to abortion, catholic faith, and previously serving as a clerk under Scalia. NBC notes that sources have also revealed that among others being considered to fill RBG’s seat is Allison Rushing, a judge currently serving in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

Barbara Lagoa, a 52-year-old from Florida, who is a judge on U.S Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit based in Georgia, and Amul Thapar, 51, who sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit based in Cincinnati and is a favorite of Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

