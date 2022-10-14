Republican Candidate for Michigan Gov. Tells Single Working Women They Lead a ‘Pretty Lonely Life’

The Republican nominee for governor of Michigan rolled out a bold plan for appealing to a sizable chunk of the electorate.

She told them they lead a “pretty lonely life.”

At a recent campaign rally, Tudor Dixon took aim at Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and “single working women”:

Families look all different ways. They’re the ones telling me that on a regular basis, but apparently, they’re refusing to see one dynamic here. A lot of people wanna have families. This state, we don’t have support from the governor for families unless they look exactly the way she wants. And you know what that looks like these days? Looks like single moms–no, not single moms. Single women working. That’s like, her dream for women. Single women working. Last time I checked, was a pretty lonely life.

A few voices in the audience could be heard agreeing.

Michigan gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon (R) accuses Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) of favoring families headed by “single moms” over other families: “Single women working, that’s like her dream for women … Last time I checked that was a pretty lonely life.” pic.twitter.com/CWAl8t5lFl — The Recount (@therecount) October 14, 2022

A first-time candidate for office, Dixon is a controversial figure. She has repeatedly made the false claim the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. Dixon, who is anti-abortion, said she opposes the ability of 14-year-old pregnant rape victims to obtain abortions.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com