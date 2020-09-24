Republican Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker condemned President Donald Trump’s “appalling and outrageous” refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the 2020 presidential election.

After being asked by a reporter on Thursday about Trump’s refusal to commit, citing concerns over the ballots, Baker said, “I voted mail-in in the primary. It was what I would describe, here in Massachusetts, pretty similar to the way mail-in ballots work in most states, which is it’s basically absentee balloting on steroids.”

“Part of the reason we put that program in place in Massachusetts was because we weren’t really sure where Covid was going to be for the primary or the general election and we wanted to make sure people who were concerned about going to polling places would have an option, and it worked just fine,” he continued. “The same way it worked just fine across the rest of the country.”

Baker noted, “A huge part of this nation’s glory to the extent it exists as a beacon to others is the peaceful transfer of power based on the vote of the people of this country. Mail-in ballot balloting has been with us forever, and that peaceful transfer of power is what the people of this country rely on when they go to vote.”

“It is appalling and outrageous that anyone would suggest for a minute if they lose an election they’re not going to leave! Period.” he declared. “And I know that I speak, I am sure, for the vast majority of the elected officials in the United States of America when I say that, and that’s where I think a big piece of the voice, whatever happens on election day, will come from.”

The governor asked, “How many times at the end of an election have we heard the words, ‘The people have spoken’,” before adding that there is “a lot at stake” in the upcoming election, “whichever state you’re from, region you’re from, or where you voting up and down the ticket.”

“So one way or another the people are going to speak in November, up and down the ticket for all those races that are out there, and those of us who serve in public life will do everything we can to make sure that the people’s will is followed through and executed on,” Baker concluded. “Because that is fundamentally why there’s a United States of America in the first place.”

