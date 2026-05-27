Democrat Melissa DeRosa riled up progressives in her own party by going on Fox News and declaring she and others will “not cry” over Democrats losing in Maine.

DeRosa joined Fox News’ Bret Baier on Special Report on Tuesday evening, following Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s victory in a Senate primary runoff race against Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). Paxton had the backing of President Donald Trump.

While discussing Paxton and his past controversies that Democrats could exploit in the general election, DeRosa pointed to the party having a similar problem in Maine with Senate hopeful Graham Platner. Platner is running to unseat incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME).

Platner has been faced with controversy during his campaign. Reports last year pointed out a chest tattoo Platner had of a Nazi SS “Totenkopf” symbol. He’s since covered it up and said he was unaware of the Nazi imagery. Platner got the tattoo while serving in the military.

He has also been hit with backlash over past posts made about a video of an American soldier being shot.

DeRosa, the former chief of staff for ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, told Baier she will not be shedding any tears if Platner loses, and she questioned whether the Democratic Party’s tent should extend to people with “Nazi tattoos.”

She said:

The main race demonstrates the civil war happening in the Democratic party. A lot of Democrats, moderate Democrats like myself, will not cry tears should we lose Maine. That would be a ticket to begin with. How big a tent is the party? Is it big enough for somebody with Nazi tattoos? Big enough for somebody who celebrated a veteran being shot? I say no to that. So we will see. It’s obviously going to be a highly-watched contest. He has the edge right now, but there is a long way until November.

Progressives quickly pounced back, dismissing DeRosa as one of a number of “Cuomo cronies” who simply wants to be paid opposition rather than help Democrats win elections.

The funny thing is that the left actually rarely talks like this. These are complete freaks who don’t want a coalition that wins power, they want to lose to Republicans and be the well paid fake opposition. These Cuomo cronies are embarrassing. https://t.co/gMjPeNc6kM — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) May 26, 2026

Melissa DeRosa would essentially be running NYC had Cuomo become mayor, by the way. NY AG Tish James’ report concluded DeRosa “spearheaded efforts to retaliate against one of the women who had spoken out publicly about her allegation.” So spare me your false moral superiority. https://t.co/IHkFdreBGP — Adam Carlson (@admcrlsn) May 27, 2026

something deeply disturbing about privileged white Dems treating ceding power to a harmful admin as acceptable for the sake of personal purity tests — when they won’t bear the brunt of the consequences protest + vote ur conscience in the primary, but someone will win the general https://t.co/rH0vaAQPEe — Annie Wu (all socials: @annie_wu_22) (@Annie_Wu_22) May 27, 2026

“I mean what are we doing here,” Democratic strategist Rob Flaherty wrote.

I mean what are we doing here https://t.co/0RHO9gv3W3 — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) May 27, 2026

“These aren’t “moderates”, as I’ve always told you, they’re diet MAGA. They’re simply not real democrats,” commentator Kyle Kulinski wrote.

These aren't "moderates", as I've always told you, they're diet MAGA. They're simply not real democrats. https://t.co/aE2GnNEGl3 — Secular Talk (KyleKulinskiShow@bsky.social) (@KyleKulinski) May 26, 2026

Then you are not a Democrat. Majority or nothing. Everyone needs to lock in. https://t.co/muV3Gaamac — tré easton (@treeaston) May 27, 2026

This is an argument for never electing moderate Democrats, not a slam on Platner. https://t.co/sXl5S3mcLO — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) May 26, 2026

Listen, I know that The Groups want to impose a lot of purity Litmus Tests, but you need to suck it up and embrace Heterodoxy and a Big Tent composed of people that may not appeal to Staffers like you, but who are necessary to Save Democracy and win a Democratic Majority. https://t.co/IPRmsvqPsZ — Alexander McCoy (@AlexanderMcCoy4) May 27, 2026

Cry or not, I’d hope you’d be at least a little bummed that in this scenario, we failed to flip the Senate. https://t.co/VuQRAGMYic — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) May 27, 2026

Her boss was funded by Trump donors.

This is the most unsurprising take ever. https://t.co/0NTFu3e9vE — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) May 27, 2026

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