Progressives Irate Over Dem Telling Fox News She Would ‘Not Cry’ If Graham Platner Lost: ‘You Are Not a Democrat’
Democrat Melissa DeRosa riled up progressives in her own party by going on Fox News and declaring she and others will “not cry” over Democrats losing in Maine.
DeRosa joined Fox News’ Bret Baier on Special Report on Tuesday evening, following Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s victory in a Senate primary runoff race against Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). Paxton had the backing of President Donald Trump.
While discussing Paxton and his past controversies that Democrats could exploit in the general election, DeRosa pointed to the party having a similar problem in Maine with Senate hopeful Graham Platner. Platner is running to unseat incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME).
Platner has been faced with controversy during his campaign. Reports last year pointed out a chest tattoo Platner had of a Nazi SS “Totenkopf” symbol. He’s since covered it up and said he was unaware of the Nazi imagery. Platner got the tattoo while serving in the military.
He has also been hit with backlash over past posts made about a video of an American soldier being shot.
DeRosa, the former chief of staff for ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, told Baier she will not be shedding any tears if Platner loses, and she questioned whether the Democratic Party’s tent should extend to people with “Nazi tattoos.”
She said:
The main race demonstrates the civil war happening in the Democratic party. A lot of Democrats, moderate Democrats like myself, will not cry tears should we lose Maine. That would be a ticket to begin with. How big a tent is the party? Is it big enough for somebody with Nazi tattoos? Big enough for somebody who celebrated a veteran being shot? I say no to that. So we will see. It’s obviously going to be a highly-watched contest. He has the edge right now, but there is a long way until November.
Progressives quickly pounced back, dismissing DeRosa as one of a number of “Cuomo cronies” who simply wants to be paid opposition rather than help Democrats win elections.
“I mean what are we doing here,” Democratic strategist Rob Flaherty wrote.
“These aren’t “moderates”, as I’ve always told you, they’re diet MAGA. They’re simply not real democrats,” commentator Kyle Kulinski wrote.
Watch above via Fox News.
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