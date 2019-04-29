JUST IN: Rod Rosenstein Submits Resignation — Out at DOJ May 11

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will leave his post on May 11th.

In a lofty letter to President Donald Trump released on Monday, Rosenstein said he was grateful to Trump for the opportunity to serve and noted the successes of the DOJ under the current administration.

“I am grateful to you for the opportunity to serve; for the courtesy and humor you often display in our personal conversations; and for the goals you set in your inaugural address: patriotism, unity, safety, education and prosperity,” Rosenstein wrote.

Here is Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's resignation letter to Trump today — he'll officially leave on May 11. "We keep the faith, we follow the rules, and we always put America first." pic.twitter.com/4DrfQcNFjq — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) April 29, 2019

He also touted the Justice Department’s successes in recent months, noting “productivity rose and crime fell.”

“Our nation is safer, our elections are more secure and our citizens are better informed about covert foreign efforts and schemes to commit fraud, steal intellectual property, and launch cyberattacks,” Rosenstein further wrote. “We also pursued illegal leaks, investigated credible allegations of employee misconduct and accommodated congressional oversight without compromising law enforcement interests.”

In response to Rosenstein’s departure, Attorney General William Barr wished him well.

“His devotion to the Department and its professionals is unparalleled,” Barr said, according to the Wall Street Journal. “Over the course of his distinguished government career, he has navigated many challenging situations with strength, grace, and good humor. Rod has been an invaluable partner to me during my return to the Department, and I have relied heavily on his leadership and judgment over the past several months.”

