Roger Stone Warns Matt Gaetz He’ll Be ‘Done’ If He Keeps ‘Kissing’ DeSantis’ Ass: ‘You Created This Monster’

Trump confidante Roger Stone lashed out at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Friday and warned him to stop “kissing” Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis’ “ass.”

In a Twitter post on Friday, Gaetz rejected Trump adviser Bruce LeVell’s suggestion that DeSantis no longer had a “bright future” ahead of him after challenging former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

“This is nonsense,” reacted Gaetz. “DeSantis will return to Florida as a popular, successful governor with two years of runway to cement a legacy of accomplishment in America’s third largest (and best) state.”

While Gaetz added in another post that DeSantis should drop out of the race and endorse Trump as soon as possible, Stone accused Gaetz — who helped DeSantis gain Trump’s endorsement in 2018 — of creating a “monster.”

“Wrong @MattGaetz,” wrote Stone. “You created this monster who has proven to be a backstabbing weasel and ingrate. He’s done and if you keep kissing his ass, so are you.”

In July, as the guest host of Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt Tonight, Gaetz ridiculed DeSantis for claiming that his debate skills won him the 2018 Florida gubernatorial election and revealed that he had helped DeSantis secure Trump’s endorsement, which he argued had really won DeSantis the election.

“Ron DeSantis trailed fellow Republican Adam Putnam by 20 points or more at the beginning of his initial campaign for Florida governor,” said Gaetz. “When he got President Trump’s endorsement, which I confess I helped DeSantis secure, his polling rose faster than the price of Taylor Swift concert tickets.”

Gaetz continued, “In his book, DeSantis claims that it was really his debate performances that fuelled his meteoric rise. I coached DeSantis for all of those debates, and you know what was the principle point we sought to emphasize? That DeSantis could be trusted to back Trump and the other guy couldn’t.”

Gaetz has endorsed Trump for president, though he previously remarked “that a Trump-DeSantis ticket would be terrific.”

