Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) has joined President Donald Trump’s call for Congress to increase coronavirus stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.

Rubio’s office sent out a press release saying that the senator recognizes the concerns of increased spending, but “we cannot ignore the fact that millions of working class families across the nation are still in dire need of relief.” To that end, Rubio agrees with Trump’s push for $2,000 in direct relief to Americans as a way to alleviate the pandemic’s economic impact.

“For months, Republicans tried to pass additional relief for workers, families, and small businesses — only to be rejected by Democrats at every turn,” the statement said. “Congress should quickly pass legislation to increase direct payments to Americans to $2,000.”

Rubio also accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) of “holding working families hostage” with Congressional gridlock over Covid relief. That comes after Trump upended weeks of negotiations with his sudden push for $2,000 checks, creating political turmoil for congressional Republicans.

