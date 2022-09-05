Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) told a local reporter late last week that when it comes to abortion he would support any law “that saves lives.”

Rubio was pushed by NBC 6’s Jackie Nespral to address his stance on abortion, which is becoming a key issue in his race against Rep. Val Demings (D-FL).

“Do you believe there should be any exceptions at all?” asked Nespral attempting to add some specifics about “timing” onto the question before Rubio interjected.

“I think there is a difference between what the law is going to be and what I,” Rubio began answering, before pivoting to say, “I believe innocent human life is worthy of the protection of our laws.”

“But I have voted and would vote for bills, if I were in the state legislature that had restrictions because I’m in support of any bill that saves lives,” Rubio said.

“The overwhelming majority of abortions occur outside of some of these commonly discussed.

“I know it’s not a majority position, many people probably don’t agree with me, you probably couldn’t pass it and that’s why Florida did a four-month,” he continued, referencing the April ban on abortion in Florida after 15 weeks.

It took 3 questions to pin him down, but finally Rubio admitted that he would ban abortion in FL except for a life-of-mother exception. This is why Desantis won’t do an interview with any real reporters, because FL is a majority pro-choice state. pic.twitter.com/SWPKh8aQtz — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 5, 2022

“But I certainly think what Florida passed, something I would have voted for while I was in the Legislature, is a very reasonable law, after four months,” Rubio said, adding:

But people like Val Demings believe abortion should be paid by taxpayers, at any time, including potentially the day the child is due for delivery. That’s an outrageous position because, and you have to have that position if you’re endorsed by Planned Parenthood and NARAL the way she is.

Demings has said she supports a woman’s right to an abortion “up to the time of viability of the fetus,” notes Jacob Ogles of FloridaPolitics.com.

The race between Rubio and Demings is turning into a surprisingly close contest as a recent University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab found Demings beating Rubio in November.

The surprise result from mid-August was underpinned by the fact that the poll also showed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) heavily beating both of his potential challengers at the time.

Demings led Rubio by a margin of 48 to 44 percent, while 7 percent of voters said they would support another candidate.

