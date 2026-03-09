Trump Floats ‘Friendly Takeover’ of Cuba — But Says ‘It May Not Be’ Friendly, Either

President Donald Trump said Secretary of State Marco Rubio may soon spearhead a “friendly takeover” of Cuba — but also said it doesn’t have to be too friendly, if the USA doesn’t want it to be.

Trump said Cuba is next on America’s global to-do list while giving reporters an update on the war against Iran on Monday evening. Trump said Rubio is the best man to help Cuba move from its communist government to a more pro-USA regime, because the Cubans “trust” him and because he speaks Spanish, “which is always nice and always helpful,” he added.

“It may be a friendly takeover, it may not be a friendly takeover. It wouldn’t matter because they’re really down to, as they say , fumes. They have no energy, they have no money. They’re in deep trouble on a humanitarian basis,” Trump continued. “And we don’t want to see that. But they were very very bad to a lot of people, as you know.”

The president added Cuba is an important mission for him because he got “record” support from the Cuban-American community. “Those people are very important to me,” Trump said.

He added Cuba’s government will “make a deal” with the USA “or we’ll do it just as easy anyway.”

His press conference came a few hours after Trump said the war against Iran is nearly over.

“I think the war is very complete, pretty much. They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force,” Trump told CBS News.

Trump reiterated that stance during his press conference, telling a reporter the war will be over “soon,” but not likely during the next week.

His remarks come a day after Mojtaba Khamenei — the son of recently-eliminated Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei — was named his father’s successor. Trump branded the younger Khamenei a “lightweight” last week, and told reporters on Monday that Iran’s theocratic regime is down to its third string of leaders.

