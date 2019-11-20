President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, took the offensive on Twitter when he tweeted his first statement since Gordon Sondland connected him to the quid pro quo at the core of the Ukraine scandal.

“During the July 24 conversation @realDonaldTrump agrees to a meeting with Pres. Zelensky without requiring an investigation, any discussion of military aid or any condition whatsoever,” the former New York City mayor wrote. “This record shows definitively no quid pro quo, which is the same as no bribery. END OF CASE!”

During the July 24 conversation @realDonaldTrump agrees to a meeting with Pres. Zelensky without requiring an investigation, any discussion of military aid or any condition whatsoever. This record shows definitively no quid pro quo, which is the same as no bribery. END OF CASE! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 20, 2019

Giuliani’s tweet comes after Sondland heavily implicated him and other Trump allies in the administration’s efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government into investigating the president’s foes. Sondland said he and his fellow envoys worked with Giuliani against their wishes, said Giuliani arranged for the quid pro quo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and that Giuliani was carrying Trump’s desire for the investigations he wanted in exchange for U.S. aid.

UPDATE – 12:34 p.m. ET: Giuliani’s not done yet:

I came into this at Volker’s request. Sondland is speculating based on VERY little contact. I never met him and had very few calls with him, mostly with Volker. Volker testified I answered their questions and described them as my opinions, NOT demands. I.E., no quid pro quo! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 20, 2019

This denial of contact with Sondland is interesting, given the comments Giuliani gave Washington Post earlier this year saying they worked together in their joint effort.

UPDATE – 12:52 p.m. ET: Giuliani deleted his second tweet, so here’s a screenshot.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]