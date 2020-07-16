Rupert Murdoch’s Son James and His Wife Donate $1.23 Million to Biden Campaign

Rupert Murdoch’s son James Murdoch reportedly donated $615,000 to the Biden Victory Fund last month.

According to New York Times reporter Kenneth P. Vogel, who cited the Federal Election Commission (FEC) receipts, James Murdoch and his wife Kathryn Murdoch donated $615,000 each to the fund supporting former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election campaign.

MURDOCH $$$ FOR BIDEN: RUPERT MURDOCH’s son, JAMES MURDOCH, & James’s wife KATHRYN MURDOCH donated $615k each to @JoeBiden‘s joint fundraising committee BIDEN VICTORY on 6/30. Other big $ came from: JEFFREY KATZENBERG: $618k

LAURENE POWELL JOBS: $611k https://t.co/zZrbHTmlCI pic.twitter.com/KSXIiTNlv6 — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) July 16, 2020

The Washington Post also reported on Kathryn Murdoch’s donations, Thursday, reporting that she “is increasingly giving to Democrats this cycle, including $1 million to help Senate Democrats.”

Kathryn Murdoch has previously described herself as a “radical centrist.”

In an interview last year, James Murdoch said, “There are views I really disagree with on Fox,” while in January, James and Kathryn Murdoch ripped Fox News’ climate change coverage in a statement.

James Murdoch previously donated to Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 election campaign.

