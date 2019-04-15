Rupert Murdoch’s Son Makes Maximum Donation to Mayor Pete Buttigieg

James Murdoch, the son of media mogul and Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch, made the maximum possible donation to Democrat Pete Buttigeig‘s 2020 presidential campaign.

According to just filed Federal Election Commission reports, James Murdoch donated $2,800 to the South Bend, Indiana mayor’s campaign, which is the maximum possible donation to a primary candidate.

Buttigieg, a 37-year-old Harvard alum whose long-shot campaign has become a fixation of political media, has some other big-name supporters — including actors Ryan Reynolds and Mandy Moore, as well as former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice.

Despite his last name, James Murdoch is known as the more liberal of Rupert’s sons. His older and more conservative brother Lachlan took the reins this year of Fox News parent Fox Corporation — the new company left behind after the family’s sale of 21st Century Fox to Disney. James, meanwhile, left the media business in order to manage the family’s growing fortune.

[Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]

