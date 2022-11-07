Larry Sabato’s Final Election Ratings Offer Dire Predictions for Democrats With One Bright Spot Out West

Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball offered its final ratings of the midterm election cycle on Monday and the team at the University of Virginia Center for Politics ended their forecasting with some dire predictions for Democrats.

Sabato predicted that the GOP will regain control of both the House and the U.S. Senate on Tuesday night as most toss-up races will trend their way. The Crystal Ball’s final “Senate pick is 51-49 Republican, or a net Republican gain of 1 seat.” For the House, they forecast “237-198 Republican, or a net Republican gain of 24 seats.”

Multiple high-profile Democrats in the House will lose their seats if Sabato’s forecast proves correct.

Reps. Mike Levin (D-CA), Jahana Hayes (D, CT), Elissa Slotkin (D, MI), Susie Lee (D, NV), and Elaine Luria (D, VA-2) will be out of a job come January predicts Sabato.

In the U.S. Senate races, Sabato predicts Republicans Herschel Walker and Mehmet Oz both win their respective races, netting the GOP a gain in Georgia thanks to Walker.

There is one bright spot for Democrats in the Crystal Ball, that Sen. Cortez Masto (D-NV) holds on in Nevada and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) wins reelection in Arizona.

“There is still a considerable amount of uncertainty about the Senate. Races in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania can all accurately be described as jump balls. New Hampshire, where Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) is seeking a second term, is not quite in the same bucket, but it’s close,” Sabator explains, noting that nothing is set in stone.

In the key governor’s races, Sabato is predicting a GOP sweep.

“Arizona, Nevada, and Wisconsin are all close states in presidential elections that we are pushing from Toss-up to Leans Republican,” Sabato notes, concluding:

In Arizona, which is an open Republican-held seat, former TV news anchor Kari Lake (R) has built a small but consistent lead in most public polling. Lake’s views on the legitimacy of the 2020 election have made her a polarizing figure, but she is more charismatic than her Democratic opponent, Katie Hobbs, who drew criticism for refusing to debate.

