South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Cuts Ties With Corey Lewandowski After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has cut ties with Corey Lewandowski in light of the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Noem spokesman Ian Fury told Politico that the former Donald Trump political operative “will not be advising the Governor in regard to the campaign or official office.”

The spokesman also described the last few months Lewandowski reportedly spent advising Noem, promoting her, and traveling around the country with her as the work of “a volunteer.”

The break comes just after Republican donor Trashelle Odom alleged Lewandowski touched her inappropriately and said “vile and disgusting things” to her at a Las Vegas event. Hours after news of Odom’s claims broke, MAGA Action announced Lewandowski’s dismissal from the head of the pro-Trump super PAC.

As the Lewandowski news took off on Wednesday, Noem got on social media and denied a conservative media outlet’s report that the two of them were having an affair.

“These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie,” Noem tweeted. “These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help.”

Politico also reports that Charles Herbster, a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Nebraska, is also parting ways with Lewandowski.

“I have known Corey Lewandowski since 2015 when I was an early and steadfast supporter of Donald J. Trump for President,” Herbster said. “Most recently, Corey has been one of my senior campaign advisors as I run for governor of the state of Nebraska. I’ve asked Corey to step back from this role. Corey and his family will remain in my prayers.”

