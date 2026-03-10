Senate Dem Declares US ‘On a Path Toward’ Ground Invasion After Iran Briefing: ‘Left With More Questions Than Answers’

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) left Tuesday’s Iran briefing “dissatisfied” and “angry” as he expressed the belief the U.S. will eventually send troops to the country.

Since the start of the U.S. and Israeli operation against Iran, one of the larger debate topics has been the possibility of the U.S. putting boots on the ground. Although the idea has been met with a great deal of pushback — including from Republicans — President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of sending troops into the country.

Days after the U.S. attacked Iran, Blumenthal attended the first Iran briefing where he came away with the impression that the Trump administration was gearing up to put boots on the ground. Following Tuesday’s meeting, he claimed he came away with “more questions than answered” and declared that the U.S. was still “on a path toward” a ground invasion.

He continued:

I emerged from this briefing as dissatisfied and angry, frankly, as I have from any past briefing in my 15 years in the Senate. I am left with more questions than answers, especially about the cost of the war. My questions have been unanswered, and I will demand answers because the American people deserve to know. And I guess I am most concerned about the threat to American lives of potentially deploying our sons and daughters on the ground in Iran. We seem to be on a path toward deploying American troops on the ground in Iran to accomplish any of the potential objectives here.

Blumenthal also expressed concern over reports that Russia has been aiding Iran in its war against the U.S. According to The Washington Post, sources claimed Russia was providing technical assistance to help Iran identify U.S. forces.

“So the American people deserve to know much more than this administration has told them about the cost of the war, the danger to our sons and daughters in uniform,” Blumenthal said, “and the potential for further escalation and widening of this war — a war of choice made by this president, not chosen by the American people, with potentially huge consequences to American lives.”

