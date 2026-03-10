Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was raked over the social media coals on Tuesday after proclaiming the night before that he’s asking his constituents “to send their sons and daughters over to the Mideast.”

It all started when Graham, appearing on Fox News’s Hannity on Monday night, declared to Sean Hannity’s audience: “I go back to South Carolina. I’m asking them to send their sons and daughters over to the Mideast.”

Since then, voters, commentators, and politicians on both sides of the political aisle are letting the senator have it.

Fellow South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace said she doesn’t want to send the state’s children into the war:

I do not want to send South Carolina’s sons and daughters into war with Iran. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) March 10, 2026

Left-leaning commentator Ed Krassenstein said Graham’s remarks “should make everyone in America cringe and never vote for a Republican ever again.”

This statement by Republican Senator @LindseyGrahamSC should make everyone in America cringe and never vote for a Republican ever again. “I go back to South Carolina. I’m asking them to send their sons and daughters over to the Mideast. What I want you to do in the Mideast to… pic.twitter.com/ofROFJ39M8 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 10, 2026

Newsmax’s Todd Starnes wondered how those sons and daughters of South Carolina would feel about Graham’s remarks.

Fox News host Lindsey Graham wants to send South Carolina's sons and daughters to the Middle East. I wonder how the sons and daughters of South Carolina feel about that? — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) March 10, 2026

Plenty more agreed:

Lindsey ‘I’m with Israel’ Graham: “I'm going back to South Carolina and asking them to send their sons and daughters to the Middle East.” I would say that this man has lost his ever-loving mind… but at this point, I’m not sure he had one to begin with…pic.twitter.com/U2bqoPsJKS — Rachel Blevins (@RachBlevins) March 10, 2026

Every single Republican elected official should be asked if they agree with Lindsey Graham that we should be sending our sons and daughters over to Iran to fight in this illegal war. — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) March 10, 2026

If the Trump Administration wants to continue losing support for this war among Americans under 40, please keep putting Senator Lindsey Graham on TV every day. https://t.co/RaF3HO3heY — Caroline Sunshine (@CSUNSHINE) March 10, 2026

On the night the 7th American troop was brought home in a casket to fight a war no one voted for Lindsey Graham is asking for our sons and daughters for another regime change war. As a veteran of those wars, I’m asking you to help me get Graham out of office.… — James Dunn 🦡🇺🇸 (@dunnrightpodcst) March 10, 2026

Lindsey Graham says he will return to South Carolina and ask residents to support sending their sons and daughters to serve in the Middle East. FU Lindsey! — Anarie Whit (@anarie_wit) March 10, 2026

This is an insane thing for a United States senator to say. Totally indefensible. https://t.co/6rRhkv1xSG — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 10, 2026

Graham, who is unmarried and has no sons or daughters of his own, has been a frequent target of ire over his seemingly constant TV appearances to talk about the Iran conflict.

In just a few short days, he has threatened other nations like Cuba and Saudi Arabia, demanded boots on the ground in Iran, and even talked like he’s the president of the United States

Watch above via Fox News.

