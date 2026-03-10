‘Lost His Ever-Loving Mind’: Lindsey Graham Draws Heat Over Remark About Sending America’s ‘Sons and Daughters’ to the Middle East
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was raked over the social media coals on Tuesday after proclaiming the night before that he’s asking his constituents “to send their sons and daughters over to the Mideast.”
It all started when Graham, appearing on Fox News’s Hannity on Monday night, declared to Sean Hannity’s audience: “I go back to South Carolina. I’m asking them to send their sons and daughters over to the Mideast.”
Since then, voters, commentators, and politicians on both sides of the political aisle are letting the senator have it.
Fellow South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace said she doesn’t want to send the state’s children into the war:
Left-leaning commentator Ed Krassenstein said Graham’s remarks “should make everyone in America cringe and never vote for a Republican ever again.”
Newsmax’s Todd Starnes wondered how those sons and daughters of South Carolina would feel about Graham’s remarks.
Plenty more agreed:
Graham, who is unmarried and has no sons or daughters of his own, has been a frequent target of ire over his seemingly constant TV appearances to talk about the Iran conflict.
In just a few short days, he has threatened other nations like Cuba and Saudi Arabia, demanded boots on the ground in Iran, and even talked like he’s the president of the United States
Watch above via Fox News.
New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"
Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!
Comments
↓ Scroll down for comments ↓