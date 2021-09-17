Former NFL star and Senate candidate Herschel Walker once claimed to have played Russian roulette “over six times” in his life.

Walker, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump in the 2022 Senate race in Georgia, made the claim in a 2010 interview with Howard Stern that was unearthed by an anti-Trump group.

“I played Russian roulette,” Walker said, “because I love competition so much.”

“I’ve done that over six times,” he continued. “I just love competition so much.”

Stern, stunned, asked if anyone informed Walker that playing Russian roulette is “completely insane.” Walker again explained that his obsession with competition compelled his behavior.

“At no point do you say to yourself, ‘I love living, I love life’?” Stern asked.

“No,” Walker said. “I just loved to compete. I thought that was the ultimate.”

Listen to Hershel Walker, Trump’s pick for the next Senator from GA, bragging about playing Russian roulette. pic.twitter.com/d2M3oL2xVR — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) September 17, 2021

Watch above.

