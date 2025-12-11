‘Send Them Home!’ Man Interrupts Trump at White House Congressional Ball to Demand Somalis Be Deported

President Donald Trump’s speech at the White House Congressional Ball was interrupted by a man calling for the deportation of Somalis on Thursday.

“Tom is very friendly with the Somalians. You know, he’s doing a great job. He’s a big fan. He’s a big fan of Somalia,” joked Trump about House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) as the audience laughed. “He said, ‘Please correct that.'”

Trump was then interrupted by a man who could be heard shouting, “Send them home! Send them home!”

“Thank you, Tom. Thank you,” the president continued, ignoring the interruption. “He’s a great guy. He’s done a fantastic job and we really appreciate it.”

Trump on Emmer: "Tom is very friendly with the Somalians. He's a big fan. He's a big fan of Somalia." Somebody from the crowd then yells, "Send them home! Send them home!" pic.twitter.com/eo70mLBjCM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 12, 2025

Trump has repeatedly railed against Somali immigrants in recent weeks after Somalis in Minnesota were accused of fraudulently stealing more than $1 billion in taxpayer money, with claims that some of the money even ended up in the hands of the Somali terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

“The last administration let in 20 million unknown and unvetted foreigners from all over the world, from places that you don’t want to even know about. No country can tolerate such a risk to our very survival,” said Trump in November. “An example is Minnesota, where hundreds of thousands of Somalians are ripping off our country and ripping apart that once great state.”

He continued, “Billions of dollars are lost, and gangs of Somalians come from a country that doesn’t even have a government. No laws, no water, no military, no nothing, as their representatives in our country preach to us about our Constitution and how our country is no good. We’re not going to put up with these kind of assaults on law and order by people who shouldn’t even be in our country.”

Earlier this month, the president added, “Somalians ripped off that state for billions of dollars. Billions every year, billions of dollars, and they contribute nothing. The welfare is like 88%. They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country. I’ll be honest with you. Somebody will say, ‘Oh, that’s not politically correct.’ I don’t care. I don’t want them in our country. Their country’s no good for a reason. Their country stinks.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.