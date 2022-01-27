Shock Poll Shows Biden Leading DeSantis and Trump Bigly in Hypothetical 2024 Matchups

A stunning new poll from Marquette University Law School shows President Joe Biden significantly leading both former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in a set of hypothetical matchups.

The wide-ranging poll, like others released in recent months, shows Biden underwater with voters. A mere 15% of the survey’s respondents said they strongly approve of the president’s job performance. Another 31% said the somewhat approve.

Meanwhile, 21% said they somewhat disapprove of Biden, while 32% said they strongly disapprove.

In total, 53% of respondents said they disapprove of the job the president is doing. Yet, when he was paired up with perhaps the Republican Party’s two biggest stars in two different matchups, he won both by double digits in 2024.

The Marquette poll found that in a matchup against Trump, Biden would receive about 43% of the votes, while Trump would garner 33%. Sixteen percent of respondents would find another candidate, while 6% said they would simply refrain from voting in a rematch of 2020.

DeSantis performed better than Trump in the poll, but not by much.

Marquette’s survey showed Biden would receive 41% to DeSantis’ 33%.

In such a race, per the poll, 18% would avoid either major party candidate, while 8% would not vote.

The good news for DeSantis: 66% of respondents either had a favorable view of him, or said they simply had not yet heard enough about him. That means there is room for him to close the gap, should he ultimately seek the GOP nomination and win it.

The bad news for Trump: 67% of respondents said they had a decidedly unfavorable view of him, while 28% viewed him favorably. Somehow, 1% of respondents did not know much about the former president.

The good news for Biden: his favorability rating is more balanced than either potential GOP nominee. Biden was viewed favorably as a candidate by 45% of respondents, and seen as unfavorable by 51%.

Marquette surveyed 1,000 adults nationwide from Jan. 10 – Jan. 21 and reported a margin of error of +/- 4 points.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Marquette is a premier pollster, and has called 81% of races correctly out of 13 polls analyzed.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com