ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl’s headline-making new book, Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show, details attempts by prominent figures in Trumpworld to try and enlist Department of Defense officials in their effort to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Betrayal reports that Sidney Powell, a controversial lawyer who worked on the legal team of former President Donald Trump after the 2020 election, called Ezra Cohen-Watkins (a Trump appointee at the Pentagon) and tried to convince him to come to the aid of then-CIA Director Gina Haspel.

“Gina Haspel has been hurt and taken into custody in Germany,” Powell reportedly told Cohen, pushing a QAnon-affiliated conspiracy theory regarding the CIA chief and the efforts to overturn the 2020 election. “You need to launch a special operations mission to get her.”

The book explains that Powell believed that Haspel had been injured while on a secret CIA operation to seize a computer server related to the U.S. election and a company named Scytl.

Karl explains:

“The server, Powell claimed, contained evidence that hundreds of thousands, maybe millions, of votes had been switched using rigged voting machines. Powell believed Haspel had embarked on this secret mission to get the server and destroy the evidence – in other words, the CIA director was part of the conspiracy”

“They needed to get the server and force Haspel to confess,” Karl adds, explaining Powell’s motives. According to the reporting in the book, Cohen-Watkins was so taken aback by the call he reported the call to the acting defense secretary, and a CIA spokesperson subsequently even released a statement saying, “I’m happy to tell you that Director Haspel is alive and well and at the office.”

Cohen-Watkins working closely with Trump’s first National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn, who also features prominently in the book.

Karl reports that Flynn tried to enlist Cohen-Watkins in his efforts to overturn the election. “Flynn told him to cut his trip short and get back to the United States immediately because there were big things about to happen” and that “there was going to be an epic showdown over the election results.”

“As Flynn ranted about the election fight, [Cohen] felt his old boss sounded manic,” Karl reports. “He didn’t sound like the same guy he had worked for.”

“Sir, the election is over,” Cohen told Flynn, “It’s time to move on.”

“You’re a quitter! This is not over! Don’t be a quitter!” Flynn reportedly shot back, eventually hanging up the phone.

