Stephen Miller Gets Savagely Mocked For Turning Christmas Movie Watching Into Jab At Migrants
Senior Trump White House aide Stephen Miller kicked up a wave of scorn and mockery on Friday with a tweet about watching a Christmas movie with his children, a moment he managed to turn into a jab at migrants.
“Watched the Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra Family Christmas with my kids,” wrote Miller on X, adding, “Imagine watching that and thinking America needed infinity migrants from the third world.”
Miller, who has spearheaded Trump’s mass deportation push, was quickly reminded by social media users, on the left and right, that both Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra were the products of immigration.
The National Review’s Dan McLaughlin replied to Miller, “Sinatra: son of two Italian immigrants. Martin: son of an Italian immigrant, grandson of another.”
“Really strange people to cite in an argument against immigration,” added McLaughlin.
Former GOP congressman turned anti-Trump commentator Joe Walsh replied, “Imagine watching the Dean Martin & Frank Sinatra Family Christmas from yrs ago and even thinking about brown & black immigrants today. I mean…who does that? Hey @StephenM, you got issues. Get some help. Grow up, get a life, and stop with all your hate & bigotry.”
Below are some additional reactions:
