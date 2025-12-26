Stephen Miller Gets Savagely Mocked For Turning Christmas Movie Watching Into Jab At Migrants

Senior Trump White House aide Stephen Miller kicked up a wave of scorn and mockery on Friday with a tweet about watching a Christmas movie with his children, a moment he managed to turn into a jab at migrants.

“Watched the Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra Family Christmas with my kids,” wrote Miller on X, adding, “Imagine watching that and thinking America needed infinity migrants from the third world.”

Miller, who has spearheaded Trump’s mass deportation push, was quickly reminded by social media users, on the left and right, that both Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra were the products of immigration.

The National Review’s Dan McLaughlin replied to Miller, “Sinatra: son of two Italian immigrants. Martin: son of an Italian immigrant, grandson of another.”

“Really strange people to cite in an argument against immigration,” added McLaughlin.

Sinatra: son of two Italian immigrants. Martin: son of an Italian immigrant, grandson of another. Really strange people to cite in an argument against immigration. https://t.co/BhEuwuogL1 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 26, 2025

Former GOP congressman turned anti-Trump commentator Joe Walsh replied, “Imagine watching the Dean Martin & Frank Sinatra Family Christmas from yrs ago and even thinking about brown & black immigrants today. I mean…who does that? Hey @StephenM, you got issues. Get some help. Grow up, get a life, and stop with all your hate & bigotry.”

Imagine watching the Dean Martin & Frank Sinatra Family Christmas from yrs ago and even thinking about brown & black immigrants today. I mean…who does that? Hey @StephenM, you got issues. Get some help. Grow up, get a life, and stop with all your hate & bigotry. https://t.co/H8Z8vPTDXK — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 26, 2025

Below are some additional reactions:

This is how stupid Stephen Miller is: Both Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra were children of immigrants. Dean Martin didn't even begin to learn english until he was 5. Imagine watching a show with your kids and trying to figure out ways to use it to attack immigrants who are in… https://t.co/lzY0lL1d02 pic.twitter.com/AhYtDTngoR — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) December 26, 2025

Nativism is how tyranny will come to America. They will do anything to anyone to deport the innocent people they dislike. https://t.co/BSlvS5nzlw — The Alex Nowrasteh (@AlexNowrasteh) December 26, 2025

This is an amazing thing to say out loud. https://t.co/65px5Nmno9 — Matt Welch (@MattWelch) December 26, 2025

Sinatra's parents were of course both immigrants https://t.co/o4cekgit3N — Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) December 26, 2025

Both were sons of Italian immigrants who faced intense discrimination in America. Sinatra spoke of the prejudice he faced, saying, "Half the troubles I've had were because my name ended in a vowel.” https://t.co/iPovE0U5ir — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 26, 2025

The parents of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin (b. Dino Crocetti) were immigrants from "third world" parts of Italy. In the U.S., various Sinatras and Crocettis had occasional run-ins with the law. They were the kinds of immigrants Stephen Miller would have been eager to deport. https://t.co/kU8UQbmaZG — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 26, 2025

Sinatra was a first-generation American. https://t.co/GGjT5gPcpy — Steve Schale (@steveschale) December 26, 2025

Some people will commit human rights violations rather than go to therapy https://t.co/vKKA3jdIbl — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) December 26, 2025

Imagine reading this and thinking America can't follow the path of European fascism. https://t.co/qKENy5r9ld — Will Saletan (@saletan) December 26, 2025

Do you spend a single waking moment not seething over how much you hate immigrants? — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) December 26, 2025

Dean Martin (born Dino Paul Crocetti) was the son of Italian immigrants…his Italian heritage deeply influenced him, shaping his early life, including his initial struggles with English leading to bullying, which he overcame through hard work, eventually becoming a beloved… https://t.co/oJnQ8XjamD — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) December 26, 2025

