Steve Schmidt Claims DeSantis Would ‘Kill His Political Opponents’ If He Could: ‘No Hyperbole’

Lincoln Project co-founder and former GOP strategist Steve Schmidt said Thursday Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) would murder his political opposition if he could get away with it.

The eccentric political commentator made the comment on Twitter, and he assured his followers he was not being hyperbolic.

Amid the media furor over the Florida Republican’s decision to fly two airplanes filled with migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Schmidt portrayed the governor as a homicidal maniac.

“I’m going to say something,” he wrote. “There is no hyperbole attached to it. I mean it. Every word. Anyone who thinks Ron Desantis wouldn’t kill his political opponents given the chance doesn’t understand who he is. He just proved it. The refusal to see that is stupid. Recklessly stupid.”

Schmidt fired off two other tweets wherein he painted allies of Florida’s governor as “thugs,” and DeSantis as an “infection.”

DeSantis defended the flights at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

“We are not a sanctuary state, and it’s better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction, and yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures,” he told reporters.

