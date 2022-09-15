Steve Schmidt Claims DeSantis Would ‘Kill His Political Opponents’ If He Could: ‘No Hyperbole’

Lincoln Project co-founder and former GOP strategist Steve Schmidt said Thursday Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) would murder his political opposition if he could get away with it.

The eccentric political commentator made the comment on Twitter, and he assured his followers he was not being hyperbolic.

Amid the media furor over the Florida Republican’s decision to fly two airplanes filled with migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Schmidt portrayed the governor as a homicidal maniac.

“I’m going to say something,” he wrote. “There is no hyperbole attached to it. I mean it. Every word. Anyone who thinks Ron Desantis wouldn’t kill his political opponents given the chance doesn’t understand who he is. He just proved it. The refusal to see that is stupid. Recklessly stupid.”

I’m going to say something. There is no hyperbole attached to it. I mean it. Every word. Anyone who thinks Ron Desantis wouldn’t kill his political opponents given the chance doesn’t understand who he is. He just proved it. The refusal to see that is stupid. Recklessly stupid — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) September 15, 2022

Schmidt fired off two other tweets wherein he painted allies of Florida’s governor as “thugs,” and DeSantis as an “infection.”

2/ The Desantis Martha’s Vineyard stunt was a capricious act of cruelty built on a mountain of dehumanization. It was an appalling act that will demonstrate the exact opposite of what Desantis and his thugs intended. It will provide an exposition on American kindness as real — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) September 15, 2022

3/ people come together and repudiate Desantis’ malicious cruelty and help abused people in need. Desantis is a canker on the soul of this country. Voting is the penicillin necessary to rid ourselves of the Tallahassee infection. VOTE HIM OUT. He is a vicious man and in American — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) September 15, 2022

DeSantis defended the flights at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

“We are not a sanctuary state, and it’s better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction, and yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures,” he told reporters.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com