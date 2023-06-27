‘Stop Using Me’ January 6 Defendant Tells Trump: ‘I’m Not a Victim’

Pam Hemphill, a 69-year-old woman who was sentenced to two months in prison last year for her role in the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol, told former President Donald Trump to stop using her for political gain on Monday.

After Trump shared a post about Hemphill being given more prison time than Hunter Biden, Hemphill told Trump to stop using her name and story.

“Please @realDonaldTrump don’t be using me for anything, I’m not a victim of Jan6, I pleaded guilty because I was guilty! #StopTheSpin” she wrote on Twitter.

Please @realDonaldTrump don’t be using me for anything, I’m not a victim of Jan6, I pleaded guilty because I was guilty! #StopTheSpin pic.twitter.com/lMPjckyVlU — Pam Hemphill (@PamHemphill79) June 26, 2023

In a follow-up post a few hours later, Hemphill wrote, “Stop using me for you political gain!”

Stop using me for you political gain! https://t.co/vNoQLwHflB — Pam Hemphill (@PamHemphill79) June 26, 2023

Since her arrest in 2021, Hemphill has turned her back on Trump and, according to her Twitter profile, she now goes by the nickname “EX-MAGAGranny.”

Hemphill tweeted this month that she would “help anyone wanting to leave the J6 community and Trumps cult!”

“I feel grateful that they didn’t give me more time! I’m ashamed to say I was there on J6!” she wrote.

Hemphill has also received support from MSNBC host Joy Reid, who praised her “accountability” in an Instagram post last week.

“We were wrong,” said Hemphill in a 2022 interview with KTVB, before warning that Republicans were “going the wrong direction.”

