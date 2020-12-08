As the Arizona Republican Party is literally asking people to lay down their lives for President Donald Trump’s 2020 election dispute, one of the most prominent Republicans in Arizona is mocking the party for its “stupid and embarrassing” statements.

Meghan McCain has been on maternity leave from The View for the last two months, but she hasn’t let that stop her from using her social media platforms to voice her thoughts about political topics of the day. On Tuesday, her attention was drawn to the Arizona Republican Party, which is seriously calling for people to die in the name of Trump’s evidence-free claims that the election was corrupted by mass voter fraud.

Mediaite previously noted that the Kelli Ward-led organization is amplifying an alt-right figure prepared to “give my life for this fight,” plus they’re tweeting clips from Rambo and saying “This is what we do, who we are. Live for nothing, or die for something.” McCain took notice of this, and she hardly seems impressed by the party telling people to be subservient to Trump to the point of dying for him:

“Die for Trump” is the official “AZ GOP” twitter message? Really guys? Really? https://t.co/S2jXNx2GD3 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 8, 2020

If you guys need me to jump in and take over your twitter account for the day so you’re not nationally trending for embarrassing reasons, I’m here…. https://t.co/dbC91uPYoH — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 8, 2020

