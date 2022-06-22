‘Such Courage’: Trump Praises Texas GOP Platform For ‘Disavowing’ 2020 Election Results

Former President Donald Trump praised the Texas Republican Party for adding a resolution to their official 2022 platform rejecting the result of the 2020 presidential election.

“We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States,” the resolution adopted on Saturday reads.

The Texas GOP platform made national headlines for many of its policy positions including its firm opposition to any gun reform measures, absolute opposition to abortion, desire to repeal the 1965 Voting Rights Act, and even an express declaration saying “Texas retains the right to secede from the United States.”

Trump did not weigh in on all of the platform’s positions but included praise for the party parroting his debunked claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential elections as he took to his Truth Social to blast the Jan. 6 hearings on Tuesday.

In a series of messages that slammed the Jan. 6 House Select Committee, Trump wrote:

Wow! Look at the Great State of Texas and their powerful Republican Party Platform on the 2020 Presidential Election Fraud. After much research and study, they disavow the national result for President. Such courage, but that’s why Texas is Texas!!! They know that a Country cannot survive without Free and Fair Elections (and STRONG BORDERS!).

Elections figured prominently in the Texas GOP platform, including a resolution calling for a state-level electoral college, which would end the one person one vote norm in the state.

The Washington Post’s Paul Waldman explained the potential impact of this policy, noting, “This is not the first time this has come up. Not long ago a Colorado GOP governor candidate offered such a plan; an analysis found it would give 2,000 voters in three rural counties twice as many electoral votes as 761,000 voters in three urban counties.”

Needless to say, ensuring every vote counts was not the driving force behind the Texas GOP’s rejection of the 2020 presidential election.

