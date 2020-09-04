Tammy Duckworth Slams Trump For Remarks on US War Dead: ‘I’d Take My Wheelchair and Titanium Legs’ Over His ‘Supposed Bone Spurs Any Day’

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) slammed President Donald Trump for allegedly making disparaging comments about soldiers and marines interred in an American WWI war cemetery, calling him “cowardly” and incapable of understanding that wounded warriors wear their war injuries as “badges of honor.”

“A couple weeks ago, I said at the Democratic National Convention that Donald Trump does not deserve to be the Commander in Chief for four more minutes, let alone another four years, and comments that have been reported are reminders why,” Duckworth on a press call for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign.

“Since he entered the president’s race, Donald Trump has been disrespectful, let’s say downright contentious, of the sacrifices of others. He has insulted war heroes, he has attacked Gold Star families, and he’s even tried to politicize and pervert our military to stroke his own ego.”

Duckworth later said that Trump has shown more respect to Russian President Vladimir Putin than to members of the United States military — adding that his comments did not surprise her, but did appall her. She went on to say that his attitude towards the Armed Forces is a selfish one, noting that it parallels his views on everything else.

“He doesn’t understand other people’s bravery and courage because he’s never had any of his own,” she said. “His actions diminish the office he holds and the party he leads, but they do not diminish the honor of those who give up their lives to defend our great nation.”

She praised the bravery of those who join the Armed Forces knowing that they may lose their lives fighting for their country, adding that wounded warriors should be honored instead of hidden.

“I’d take my wheelchair and titanium legs over Donald Trump’s supposed bone spurs any day,” she exclaimed, adding later that, “I’m ready to replace Donald Trump with Joe Biden because we need a president who will actually show our soldiers and Marines and airmen and Coast Guardsmen and sailors the respect that they deserve, a president who understands the risks they face, a president who respect their men and women of our military, not insult them.”

Duckworth also took to Twitter to slam the president, pointing out that he will never understand “that our Wounded Warriors earned their wounds.” “They are our badges of honor from our service to the country we love,” she wrote. “If he can’t bear to witness those who have sacrificed for our nation, perhaps he should avert his cowardly eyes.”

Listen to the press call above via Mediaite.

