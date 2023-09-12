Tarlov Throws Down With Co-Hosts on Biden Impeachment Inquiry, Quotes House Republicans Skeptical It Will Lead Anywhere

Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov brought receipts and read them out loud during a lively discussion on the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden during Tuesday’s episode of The Five.

After sitting through what she called Jesse Watters’ “diatribe” on all the reasons Biden should be impeached, Tarlov commented, “It’s strange that members of the Republican Party who serve in Congress don’t agree with [Watters.]”

She continued:

So much so that they’re on record saying things like this: David Joyce (R-OH), congressman, “I’m not seeing the facts or evidence.” Dusty Johnson (R-SD), “There’s a constitutional legal test that you have to meet with evidence. I haven’t seen it.” Don Bacon (R-NE), “There should be a direct link to the president in some of the evidence. I think we need to have more concrete evidence to go down that path.” And then Ken Buck (R-CO), “The time for impeachment is the time when there’s evidence linking President Biden, and I don’t think that evidence has been presented.”

Tarlov continued, “These are not people who are Democrats, these are not members of the ‘lame stream media,’ or whatever you want to call it — those are Republican congresspeople.”

Jeanine Pirro wasn’t deterred, however, and listed off the “evidence” House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) said he has on the Bidens.

“So, you know, I don’t agree with people that say, ‘If you can’t kill ’em, don’t go after ’em.’ Look, they didn’t go against Trump in the Senate, they weren’t able to. But they impeached him twice, and we know they were absolute lies,” Pirro said.

“And at this point, the irony that there’s no evidence is a joke. They’re stonewalling it. And the amazing part, it is the House Republicans that are bringing this out and not the Department of Justice, which is also hiding and doing work for the Bidens.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

