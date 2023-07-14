Team Trump Attacks Iowa Veteran For Withdrawing Endorsement As ‘Weak-Kneed’ And ‘Lily-Livered’

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung offered a scathing indictment of an Iraq War veteran who withdrew his endorsement of Trump in favor of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday.

Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Reichman, an Iowa state senator who endorsed Trump for president in May, made the switch after Trump singled out the state’s popular incumbent Republican governor, Kim Reynolds, over her neutrality in the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus.

“I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won. Now, she wants to remain “NEUTRAL.” I don’t invite her to events! DeSanctus down 45 points!” declared Trump on Monday. The pronouncement evidently didn’t sit right with Reichman.

“Iowa Republicans must be united if we are going to take our country back and reverse Joe Biden’s failures,” he argued in a statement, before asserting that “Gov. DeSantis has achieved the same type of commonsense policy victories in Florida as we have in Iowa under Gov. Kim Reynolds, and he will deliver historic success for the conservative movement as president as well.”

In a statement responding to Reichman’s decision, Cheung said that “there is no room for weak-kneed and lily-livered people on Team Trump.”

Reichman has served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 29 years and traveled to Iraq for two combat tours.

Trump has a long history of dismissing the service of veterans whom he views as his political opponents. In 2016, Trump responded to criticism from John McCain, then the senior senator from Arizona, by submitting that McCain, who was captured and tortured during the Vietnam war, was “not a war hero.”

“He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured,” said Trump at the time, who went on to argue that McCain had “done very little for the veterans.”

Trump has also called his own former secretary of defense, General James Mattis, “the world’s most overrated general.”

