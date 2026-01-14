Ted Cruz Declares, ‘Jews Didn’t Kill Jesus – I Did’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) made a startling confession on his podcast on Wednesday, declaring, “Jews didn’t kill Jesus – I did.”

Speaking to conservative commentator Ben Ferguson and former Auburn Tigers basketball coach Bruce Pearl on his podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz, the senator recalled:

The week before Christmas, and Ben will remember this, I sent out a tweet and I said, “Two thoughts that drive the anti-Semites crazy in this Christmas season. Number one, our savior Jesus was Jewish in the line of David, and number two, Jews didn’t kill Jesus – I did. You did. He died for our sins.” That’s what the New Testament says, is that he willingly took the cross to die for our sins, and so the sort of anti-Semites who says Jews killed Jesus, well actually, it was Romans who drove the nails in. Is anyone mad at the Italians? Like that’s just stupid. It’s bad theology, it’s bigotry, and I will admit I was kind of happy with that tweet because it really did drive the anti-Semites crazy.

Cruz was previously at the center of a conspiracy theory that alleged that the senator had been responsible for the Zodiac Killer murders in 1968 and 1969 – a year before Cruz was even born.

The senator responded to the conspiracy theory in 2017 by posting an image of one of the Zodiac Killer’s encrypted cipher letters.

A few years later, after the Zodiac Killer’s cipher was finally broken, Cruz reacted, “uh oh.”

Cruz’s father Rafael Cruz has also been accused of having a role in former president John F. Kennedy’s assassination and a supposed subsequent cover-up, with proponents of the theory including President Donald Trump.

“His father was with Lee Harvey Oswald prior to Oswald’s being — you know, shot,” said Trump in 2016. “What is this, right prior to his being shot, and nobody even brings it up. They don’t even talk about that. That was reported, and nobody talks about it.”

He questioned, “I mean, what was he doing — what was he doing with Lee Harvey Oswald shortly before the death? Before the shooting?”

Watch above via Verdict with Ted Cruz.