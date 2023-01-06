Texas Republican Chip Roy Smacks Down Rumors There’s a Deal in Speaker Race

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) shot down rumors of a deal among House Republicans that would see Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) elected Speaker of the House after days of failed bids.

Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman tweeted that McCarthy announced a deal was in place with Roy, who has staunchly stood against McCarthy throughout the week.

Roy quickly responded to Sherman’s tweet, however, and said McCarthy did not reveal a deal, but did mention “progress” being made in negotiations.

“He did not say this. And any agreement will take us ALL. We are making progress… but don’t let the sharks confuse the ongoing engagement,” Roy tweeted.

He did not say this. And any agreement will take us ALL. We are making progress… but don’t let the sharks confuse the ongoing engagement. #Onward #StandUpForAmerica @chiproytx https://t.co/uyOVgq3BmR — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) January 6, 2023

Roy also responded to a report from Sherman claiming that Roy would not become the chair of a committee because of negotiations.

“And that I didn’t ask to be,” Roy tweeted.

And that I didn’t ask to be. https://t.co/d0N1DgIk5y — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 6, 2023

Politico reported on Friday that “unrest” is growing among House Republicans. Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO) reportedly confronted McCarthy on Thursday with a letter signed by dozens of House Republicans demanding a conference meeting. McCarthy responded by setting up the previously mentioned Friday conference call, which Wagner dismissed as “cowardly.”

Roy and other Republicans defying McCarthy’s Speakership have remained steadfast. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told Fox News on Thursday he has zero plans to support McCarthy. Roy on the same day dismissed criticism of his efforts from fellow Republicans, including for Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich.

“I don’t have any time for listening to fossils, sitting on Fox News, making their money on their contracts, coming out and talking about things they don’t know anything about,” the congressman told WMAL.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com